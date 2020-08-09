Lantis, Lester L. January 14, 1933 - August 6, 2020 Age 87. Lester was born in Franklin County, NE and graduated from Franklin High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. After his service he worked construction until he moved to Omaha and entered the Local 22 Electrical Apprenticeship Program and attended the Radio Engineering Institute. He worked as an electrician for OK Electric Co. for 39 years and was a member of the IBEW Local 22. Lester loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time at his farm in Knox County, NE. One of his joys was to get together with friends and family to play guitars and sing some of his favorite old country songs. But more than anything he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Viola; children, Tami Lantis, Tracy Lantis; grandchildren: Ashley, Megan, Cody (Donetta); 8 great grandchildren; many other family members and a host of friends. Following Lester's wishes, there will be No Services. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com
