Larchick, Duane F. November 14, 1936 - April 2, 2020 After a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a treasured Dad, Papa, Big Papa, and brother finally found his rest. Duane Larchick was beloved by his doctors, nurses, Hillcrest neighbors, friends, golf buddies, and especially his family. Those that knew him well saw him persevere through bladder cancer, open-heart surgery, and even after a grim diagnosis of terminal cancerlived several months longer than expected, always beating the odds and rising up to meet the next challenge. He loved the Huskers, the Yankees, every golf course in Omaha, and more than anything Duane loved his family. He was the life of every party, the glue that held us all together, and will be deeply missed. Duane was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marlene; great-granddaughter, Everly Grace Karrmann. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Hoyt (Gary); grandchildren: Danny Hoyt, Anna (Jonathan) Richardson; great-grandchildren: Jack Richardson and Sam Richardson. Also survived by his son, Mark Larchick (Shirley), grandchildren: Angela and Sarah Larchick; great-grandchildren: Bryson Cullum, Treyvon Cullum. Also survived by his daughter, Christy Riggles (Craig), grandchildren: Nicholas Riggles, Jordyn (Andrew) Karrmann; great grandchild Craig Karrmann. Also survived by his siblings: Judy Haas, Marie Larchick (Art Haney), Barbara Bauer (Randy), John Larchick (Melissa); many cousins, nieces, and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, August 15th, 10:30am St. Columbkille Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow to celebrate Duane's life. The family will be observing COVID 19 safety measures. Memorials are suggested to the ALS of the Heartland HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
