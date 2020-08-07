Laursen, Barbara A. September 7, 1935 - August 4, 2020 Barbara A. Laursen, age 84 of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Barbara Ann (Whiteside) Laursen was born September 7, 1935 to Fredrick Earl and Anna (Spindt) Whiteside in Tulare, CA. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. She graduated from Waupaca High School with the class of 1953. She received a two-year Teacher's Certificate from Dana College in Blair, NE in 1956. On July 28, 1956 she was joined in marriage to Harold Laursen at Atonement Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL. Three children were born to this union, Kathryn, Elizabeth, and James. She took her place as a pastor's wife as a call from God and worked closely with her husband through the years of their ministry. Barb taught K-1 grades at Kennard, NE and 3rd grade in Sidney, MT. She worked as a teacher's aide/secretary for 23 years in areas where her husband ministered. She served on various committees of the Women of the ELCA and in the Nebraska Synod and Regional committees. In June of 1995 she was Certified as a Parish Ministry Associate in the Nebraska Synod of the ELCA. After her husband retired from the active ministry, she served as Interim Parish Ministry Associate at Bethany Lutheran in Ruskin, NE, Faith Lutheran in Oberlin, KS, and Our Saviors in McCook, NE. From 1998-2001 she administrated the Parish Ministry Associate program for the Nebraska Synod. She and her husband served Interims together in several congregations in Nebraska. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma and loved her family very much. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathryn (Craig) Fulwider, Elizabeth (Jon) Laursen-Roesler and James (Rischa) Laursen; grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Alvis, Nick (Holley) Laursen, Marco Laursen, Matthew Laursen, Jeremiah Laursen, Julian (Liese) Laursen, Maria Roesler, Davina James, Tiana (Robert) Brown, Erica (Darrell) Yelder; great-grandchildren, Lily and Olivia Alvis, Roudmaline and Roudly Roesler-Lundy, Robert Jr. and Brysen Davis, Ellia Yelder; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kaldahl; as well as many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold; sister, Ellen Crum; brother-in-law, Vernon Kaldahl; beloved Godmother, Eva Holst; and nephew, Gary Crum. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Family of Christ Lutheran Church on the south lawn with Pastor John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment: Spring Creek Cemetery in rural Ruskin, NE. The family will receive friends 9-10am Saturday at the church. The family strongly encourages each attendee to wear a mask and bring their own chair to the service. The service will be live streamed through the Family of Christ Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church Building Fund or Oaks Indian Center. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. O'BRIEN STRAATMANN REDINGER FUNERAL HOMES 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847 | (308) 234-3500
