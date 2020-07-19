Layman, Roger D. Age 64 Of Yutan, NE. Survived by wife, Deb; children: J.D. of Fremont, Jen Nelson of Omaha, Raymie (Jane) of Omaha, Chris (Carrie) of Harvard, NE, and Gage (Alexa) of Omaha; grandchildren: Jaydin, Derrick, Jaxson, Jillian and Emma; siblings, Dan (Val) of Fremont, Paulette of Council Bluffs IA, Lance (Lora) of Saint Cloud, FL. GATHERING WITH FAMILY: Saturday, July 25, from 11-1pm, at the Funeral Home followed by a GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 1pm at Hollst Lawn Cemetery. Reception will follow the graveside service at the Yutan Veteran's Club. Memorials to Make-A-Wish. Reichmuth Funeral Home Yutan, NE | 402-289-2222
