Leahy, Cynthia "Cindy"
Leahy, Cynthia "Cindy"

Leahy, Cynthia "Cindy" July 30, 1946 - July 30, 2020 Survived by her husband, Steve Leahy; children, Carrie A. Leahy and Craig (Becky) Leahy; grandson, Evan Leahy; siblings, Sally (John) Kreis, Mary (Stephen) Algya, Jerry Stoner; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Maurice and Jane Stoner; sisters, Susan Thornberg and Colleen Sommer. Private family services are being held. Memorials to St. Jude Hospital. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

