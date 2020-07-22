Looking for a loved one?

Leathers, Mary Ann
Leathers, Mary Ann

Leathers, Mary Ann December 6, 1934 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold Leathers; parents, Harry and Mildred Arndt; brothers, Harry Arndt, Jr and Gerald Arndt. Survived by children, Ted (Gayla) Leathers and Michele (Tim) Walsh; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Interment at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

