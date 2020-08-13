You have permission to edit this article.
Lebeda, Elizabeth Marie
Lebeda, Elizabeth Marie September 4, 1923 - August 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Lebeda; and brother, Louis Halamek. Survived by daughters, Theresa Homan (Tom) and Judy O'Donnell (Bill); five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Friday, August 14th from 10am to 11am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Lebeda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

