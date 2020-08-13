Lebeda, Elizabeth Marie September 4, 1923 - August 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Lebeda; and brother, Louis Halamek. Survived by daughters, Theresa Homan (Tom) and Judy O'Donnell (Bill); five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Friday, August 14th from 10am to 11am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Lebeda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.