Lee, Charles David Mar 15, 1951 - Jul 17, 2018 Charles proudly served in the army during the Vietnam War. For the past 42 years he has lived in the Omaha/Papillion area. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Howard; mother, Goldie; siblings, Mike, Ned, Betty, and Clara. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Angela, Kayla, and Christina; grandchildren, Sarah, Cody, Jake, Lexie, Keagan, and Kiernan; great-grandchildren, Ella and Ryleigh; brother, Mark, nieces, nephews, and other family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9am Friday, July 27, 2018 at Omaha National Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

