Lee, Margaret "Pat" Age 88 - July 12, 2020 Survived by sons: Samuel (Anaolo) III of Anchorage AK, Robert (Darlene) of Stone Mountain GA, and Michael (Debra) Lee of Carrollton, TX; daughters: Pamela (Michael) Moody, and Cheryl Lee of Omaha; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives. VIEWING: 10am Monday, Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorenson Pkwy. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.