Lee, Margaret “Pat”
Age 88 - July 12, 2020. Survived by sons, Samuel (Anaolo) III, Anchorage, AK; Robert (Darlene), Stone Mountain, GA; Michael (Debra) Lee, Carrollton, TX; daughters: Pamela (Michael) Moody, Cheryl Lee, Omaha; 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 10am Monday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorenson Pkwy. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME | (402) 453-7111

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

