Lenon, Joyce E. May 18, 1936 - July 19, 2020 Joyce E Lenon was born May 18th 1936 in Wahoo, NE and passed July 19th 2020 at the Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Joyce is survived by her son, Tim Lenon of Omaha, NE; sister, Kathy Nelson of Atlantic, IA; sister-in-law, Lavonne Lenon of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Carol, and brother-in-law, Andy Svendgard of Fremont, NE; brother-in-law, Harold Ashworth of Omaha, NE; and many nieces, nephews, loving friends and extended family. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lenon; her parents, Harry and Elsie Mumm; mother-in-law, Elva Hanson (Lenon); brother-in-law, Dale Lenon; brother-in-law, Gus Lenon Jr; siblings, Willard Mumm and his wife Erica Mumm, Carl Mumm, LeRoy Mumm, Betty Ashworth, Marcie Evans and her husband Gene Evans. Joyce graduated from Wales High school in Wales, IA. She fell in love with and married Marvin Lenon and had one adopted son Tim Lenon. She worked at Boys Town in food services for 36 years until her retirement at the age of 80. In her life she had been a member of Nebraska Order of the Eastern Star, worked in support of the Douglas County Democratic Party, and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America as a volunteer earning Wood Badge and visiting Philmont. VIEWING: Thursday, 3-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road. Donations in lieu of flowers should go to the Boy Scouts of America Mid America Chapter, or to the Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center Activity Fund in Joyce's name. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
