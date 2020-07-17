Looking for a loved one?

Lester, Thomas Clark December 6, 1960 - July 13, 2020 Survived by parents, William C. "Bill" Lester and Marion G. (Ramerth) Lester; siblings: Kathy Raymond (Chuck), Barbara Lester, Michael Lester (Christy) and Mary Beth Lester; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, July 18th from 10am to 11:30am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:30am. ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert's Knights of Columbus and Fr. Donald Shane Education Endowment. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

