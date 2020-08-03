Levin, Hugh S., MD July 10, 1931 - August 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Corinne Levin. Survived by his children, Deborah (Paul) Hoffman, and Michael (Jane) Levin; grandchildren, Lisa, Dan, and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Layla, Arianna, Kaden, Camden, Ryane, Avery, and Everly. Private Graveside Services will be held Monday at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials to the American Heart Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Levin, MD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.