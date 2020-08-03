You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Levin, Hugh S., MD
0 entries

Levin, Hugh S., MD

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Levin, Hugh S., MD July 10, 1931 - August 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Corinne Levin. Survived by his children, Deborah (Paul) Hoffman, and Michael (Jane) Levin; grandchildren, Lisa, Dan, and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Layla, Arianna, Kaden, Camden, Ryane, Avery, and Everly. Private Graveside Services will be held Monday at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials to the American Heart Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Levin, MD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News