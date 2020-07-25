Lewandowski, Doug June 13, 1972 - July 21, 2020 Age 48, of North Mankato, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Douglas Lawrence, the son of Lawrence and Jean (Dayton) Lewandowski, was born on June 13, 1972 in Omaha, NE. Doug was a Lending Officer at Compeer Financial in Mankato. He loved fishing and spending time with his girls and family at the lake. He is survived by his wife, Kirsten; daughters, Allison, Jessica, Megan and Mackenzie; mother, Jean Lewandowski; siblings, Tom (Karine) Lewandowski and Karen (Mark) Roesner; brother-in-law, Jon Notch; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lewandowski; and sister, Anne Notch. Funeral Services are being held in Mankato, MN. Visit www.mankatomortuary.com for more information and guestbook. Northview - North Mankato Mortuary North Mankato, MN | (507) 388-2288
