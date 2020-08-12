You have permission to edit this article.
Linton, Reuben L. Sr.
Linton, Reuben L. Sr.

Linton, Reuben L. Sr.

Linton, Reuben L. Sr. Age 62 - August 7, 2020 Reuben L. Linton, Sr., of Bellevue, passed away on August 7, 2020 at his home. Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jr. and Ruby (Jackson) Linton; and his grandson, Royce Iverson Linton. He is survived by his sons, Shaun Linton, Xavier Linton, and Reuben Linton Jr.; 4 grandchildren: Quinton, Savvy, Amaija, and Pearce Linton; sisters: Theresa Newton, Jacquelyn Linton, Veronica Howard, Pamela Linton and Alesia Wilson; brother, Darryl Linton; his godson, Howard Banks; and many nieces and nephews. GATHERING WITH THE FAMILY: Friday, 4-8pm (following CDC guidelines), at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

