Linton, Reuben L. Sr. Age 62 - August 7, 2020 Reuben L. Linton, Sr., of Bellevue, passed away on August 7, 2020 at his home. Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jr. and Ruby (Jackson) Linton; and his grandson, Royce Iverson Linton. He is survived by his sons, Shaun Linton, Xavier Linton, and Reuben Linton Jr.; 4 grandchildren: Quinton, Savvy, Amaija, and Pearce Linton; sisters: Theresa Newton, Jacquelyn Linton, Veronica Howard, Pamela Linton and Alesia Wilson; brother, Darryl Linton; his godson, Howard Banks; and many nieces and nephews. GATHERING WITH THE FAMILY: Friday, 4-8pm (following CDC guidelines), at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.