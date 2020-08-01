You have permission to edit this article.
Lodes, David G.
Lodes, David G.

Lodes, David G. Age 90 David G. Lodes passed away July 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Bess Lodes; stepfather, Henry Schlautman. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Lodes; sons, John Lodes, Michael Lodes (Victoria) and Patrick Lodes (Danette); sister, Elsie Cerny; sister-in-law, Mary Wiley (Jim); grandchildren, Angie Austin (Budge), Jennifer Pier (John), Brian Lodes (Nicola), Brett Lodes and Chris Lodes; 7 great-grandchildren. VIGIL SERVICE is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday August 2, 2020 at 3pm. VISITATION will follow until 5pm. Private Mass of Christian Burial is at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. The family respectfully requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed by those attending the events. Memorials are suggested to the Carter Lake Public Library. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

