Lubeley, John F. "Jack" Jack (John) F. Lubeley, age 88 of Lakeville, MN, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 28, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Wednesday, August 5, at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, August 4, from 5-8pm at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. To leave condolences, please visit: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044 | (952) 469-2723
To plant a tree in memory of John Lubeley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.