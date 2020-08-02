You have permission to edit this article.
Lubeley, John F. "Jack"
Lubeley, John F. "Jack"

Lubeley, John F. "Jack" Jack (John) F. Lubeley, age 88 of Lakeville, MN, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 28, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Wednesday, August 5, at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, August 4, from 5-8pm at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. To leave condolences, please visit: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044 | (952) 469-2723

To plant a tree in memory of John Lubeley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

