Lucas, Alvin C. April 8, 1948 - July 31, 2020 Survived by mother, Dorothy King of Omaha; children, Alvin "Munday" Lucas of North Carolina, and Michelle "Mimi" Lucas of Omaha; 3 grandchildren; and siblings: Arno Lucas, Rommel Lucas, and Aaron "Papa" Lucas, all of California; Brenda Lucas-Cooley, Edmond King, and Mona Lisa King-Ward, all of Omaha. SERVICES: 10am Saturday, August 15, Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior at 9am. Burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

