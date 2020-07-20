Ludwigs, Laurie A. October 11, 1951 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Arthur (Wilma) Benoit. Survived by loving husband of 52 years James; brother, Raymond (Gayle) Benoit; brother-in-law, Jay (Cheryl) Ludwigs; sister-in-law Jodi Jennings; many nephews and nieces. No services per her request. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
