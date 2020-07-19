Machado, Gerardo H. September 25, 1931 - July 14, 2020 Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Graciela Machado; sons, Gerardo "Tito" (Kristie J.) Machado, Jose "Tata" (Jane D.) Machado, Robert "Tico" ( Gina D.) Machado; daughter Graciela "Tita" (Bryant) Pascoe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. SERVICES will be held August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. The family will receive friends August 21st at the Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
