Looking for a loved one?

Machado, Gerardo H.
0 entries

Machado, Gerardo H.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Machado, Gerardo H.

Machado, Gerardo H. September 25, 1931 - July 14, 2020 Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Graciela Machado; sons, Gerardo "Tito" (Kristie J.) Machado, Jose "Tata" (Jane D.) Machado, Robert "Tico" ( Gina D.) Machado; daughter Graciela "Tita" (Bryant) Pascoe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. SERVICES will be held August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. The family will receive friends August 21st at the Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerardo Machado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News