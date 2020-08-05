Maki, Frances Christine "Fran" Age 80 Frances Christine "Fran" Maki, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at her Santa Fe, NM home after courageously battling dementia. She was preceded by her parents, Casimir and Frances Jankowski, as well as her sister Marion (Haines). She is survived by her husband, Robert; her three children: Robert, Lisa and Amy; and three grandchildren. Born in Waukegan, IL, Frances received her nursing degree from the nearby St. Therese School of Nursing. In Omaha, she worked as a registered nurse and later as a sales representative for the family-owned business. Frances was an accomplished pianist, often filling the house with music. After raising her children, Frances earned a BA in design from the University of Omaha, complementing her later work in interior design. When well, she had boundless energy and enthusiasm, and shared her love of art, design and travel with her children, friends and family alike -- She will be missed. Funeral arrangements were performed by Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the: Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
