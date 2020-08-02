You have permission to edit this article.
Manis, Dennis J. September 12, 1955 - July 22, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd, from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Manis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

