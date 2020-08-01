Manis, Dennis J. September 12, 1955 - July 22, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd, from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Manis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.