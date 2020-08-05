Manuel, Raymond Louis June 2, 1999 - July 31, 2020 Raymond was a very loving and sweet young gentleman with so many interests. He was a Graphic Artist, a car enthusiast who spoke of modifying cars someday, but was focused on building gaming computers in the recent years. Yes, Raymond was the family's (and friends') personal IT support. He was a sweet child with a very kind heart, a loving and supportive big brother and a loyal and compassionate friend; a smart and selfless soul who put others first before himself. He is survived by parents, Roland and Lilian Manuel; brother, Ryan Manuel; aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews and nieces. VISITATION Thursday, August 6th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 7th, 10:30am at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., with a funeral reception to follow in the Parish Center. Private Interment. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
