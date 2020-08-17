You have permission to edit this article.
Marode, Dorlene M.
Marode, Dorlene M.

Marode, Dorlene M.

Marode, Dorlene M. Age 88 Preceded in death by her husband, James Marode Sr.; parents, Joseph and Dora Matya; brother, Clarence; and sisters, Dee, Irene, Phyllis and Lucy. Survived by sons, James Jr. (Kay) and Joseph Marode; grandchildren, Skylar (Brice) and Kurtis Marode; great-grandson, Ryker; and several nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION: at the Church Tuesday 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click on Dorlene's obit and "Stream Service". KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

