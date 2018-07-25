Marr, Steven T. Steven T. Marr, age 64, passed away July 23, 2018. He was born in Omaha on February 25, 1954 to the late Timothy and Ada Elizabeth (Cain) Marr. Steven graduated from St. Albert High School and retired from Federal Envelop. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Ann Marr and Gloria Jean McGowan. Steven is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lorie Marr; children, Cheryl Thomas, Ann Blanchard (Trevor), Nate Marr; brother, Timothy Marr (Cheryl); sister, Cheryl Sue Cronin; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm on Friday at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:00am on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment is in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

