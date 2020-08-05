Marriott, Timothy D. Age 57 Tim was born in Newport Beach, CA and moved to Council Bluffs at the age of 6 weeks old. He passed away at the age of 57 due to unknown medical problems. Tim was a 1982 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He was a great part of the high school gymnastics team. He was also a competitor for the Council Bluffs gymnastics club as well as a part-time coach. Tim worked at the Omaha World-Herald since the 12th grade and ended his career there as a pressman. Tim was preceded in death by his biological father, Don Marriott; and sister, Roxanne Marriott. Tim is survived by his mother, Jeanne Franklin; stepfather, Bill Franklin; sister, Penny Marriott; and nephew, Mitchell Marriott. No services are planned. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
