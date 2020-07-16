Martin, Michael L.

Martin, Michael L. May 8, 1956 - July 13, 2020 Preceded by parents: Richard L. and Marie E. Martin; brother, William Boyd. Survived by children: Michael Martin Jr., Alliyah Martin, and Jacob Martin; brothers: Eugene Martin (Bibi) and Todd Boyd (Stella); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

