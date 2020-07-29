Looking for a loved one?

Martin, Nelda Cleone


Martin, Nelda Cleone June 7, 1945 - July 26, 2020 CELEBRATION OF NELDA'S LIFE: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10am at River of Life Lutheran Church (5151 NW Radial HWY). Masks required at the Church. Interment: Forest Lawn. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72ND ST. CHAPEL 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

