Martz, Patricia January 20, 1943 - July 18, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the death of Patricia Martz of Valley, NE. She passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 77. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Larry; son, Steve; daughters, Debbie (Mark) Williams, Sherri, and Shelley; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. No Service. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com
