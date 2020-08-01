Mason, Gloria A. November 11, 1939 - July 30, 2020 Gretna - Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore O. and Lily (Schleifer), and sister Gladys Tietjen. Survived by husband of 58 years, Rick; daughters, Beth (Dana) Ernst, Angie (Jeff) Templeton; and son, Tom (Jenni) Mason; grandchildren: Michael and Megan Ernst, Zachary and Jessica Templeton, and Caden, Quinn, Josie, and Halle Mason; brother, Ted (Louise) Tietjen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. VISITATION: Monday, August 3rd, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, 10:30am, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church or ALS Foundation of the heartland. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
