Mastel, Joseph L. Jan 31, 1959 - Jul 14, 2018 Preceded by father, Leo Mastel; mother, Mary Liekhus (Slim); brohter, Daniel Mastel. Survived by wife, Barbara Mastel; children, George McNamara, Kelly Nightingale, Amanda Mastel; grandchildren, Derrick, Katelyn and Constance. SERVICES 2pm Friday, July 20, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.