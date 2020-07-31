Matthews, Deborah Jean February 15, 1954 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Troy "Buddy" Graves; and mother, Georgie. Survived by children, Benjamin (Swetha) and Rebecca: sisters, Laura Krajicek (Larry) and Cindi Garmong (Robbie). There could be no better mother, friend, cook or baker. Due to the Coronavirus a Celebration of Life will he held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.