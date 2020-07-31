You have permission to edit this article.
Matthews, Deborah Jean
Matthews, Deborah Jean February 15, 1954 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Troy "Buddy" Graves; and mother, Georgie. Survived by children, Benjamin (Swetha) and Rebecca: sisters, Laura Krajicek (Larry) and Cindi Garmong (Robbie). There could be no better mother, friend, cook or baker. Due to the Coronavirus a Celebration of Life will he held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

