Matthews, Florence November 1, 1938 - July 21, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Michael Brown. Survived by daughter, Debra Matthews; son, Timothy Matthews and husband Joseph Lillis; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF FLORENCE'S LIFE: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. To live stream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Service information
Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Jul 29
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
