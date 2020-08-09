You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Mattini, Frank B.
0 entries

Mattini, Frank B.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Mattini, Frank B.

Mattini, Frank B. October 14, 1950 - August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank S. and Clara; and brother, Steve. Survived by daughter, Laura; siblings, Janice (Corky) Vocelka and Bob (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday, August 11, at 9am (please arrive by 845am) at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Mattini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News