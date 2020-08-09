Mattini, Frank B. October 14, 1950 - August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank S. and Clara; and brother, Steve. Survived by daughter, Laura; siblings, Janice (Corky) Vocelka and Bob (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday, August 11, at 9am (please arrive by 845am) at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68138. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
