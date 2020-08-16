Matz, Donna Jean Age 84 - August 12, 2020 An elegant lady of Omaha, Okoboji, and Scottsdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and her devoted husband. Donna was one of seven children born in Omaha to Ruth and Leo B. Finnigan. She married her true-life partner of 57 years Monte E. Matz in 1963 at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church. Donna was a supportive mother who taught her five children to set a proper dinner table, write a thank you note and how to love unconditionally. She enjoyed cooking, golf, tennis, and bridge. Monte knew better than to ever interrupt her special Thursdays with the ladies, which started with a round of golf, followed by lunch and several hands of serious bridge in the clubhouse. Theirs was a true lasting love story because, as Monte says, "I never lost sight of who was the boss". In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her five brothers; and one sister. Surviving in addition to her husband; are children, Debbie Roles (Gary), Chris Heldt (Derron), Duke (Monte Jr.) Matz, Maron Hindman (Don), and Jay Matz (Stacie); 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be scheduled to be determined by the family at a later date. Those who wish to remember Donna in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, Iowa Great Lakes Association, iagreatlakes.com, P.O Box 468, Okoboji, IA 51355 or Hospice of the Valley, hov.org, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
