Mays, Jack, Jr. 1941 - 2020 Age 78. FUNERAL SERVICE: 12Noon Monday, August 17, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
