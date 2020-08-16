You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Mays, Jack, Jr.
0 entries

Mays, Jack, Jr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Mays, Jack, Jr.

Mays, Jack, Jr. 1941 - 2020 Age 78. FUNERAL SERVICE: 12Noon Monday, August 17, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Mays, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert