McAndrews, Duane E. September 18, 1943 - July 15, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, July 19th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20th, 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Duane McAndrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

