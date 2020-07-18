McAndrews, Duane E. September 18, 1943 - July 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary Helen; children, Jill Coddington (Bruce) and Jason; three grandchildren: Laura, James and Liam; siblings: Jeanne Johnston (John), Carole Farris, Judy Johnson (Dick), Tim McAndrews (Cheryl) and Dennis McAndrews (Leslie); nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, July 19th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20th, 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum I with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or Bethlehem House. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.