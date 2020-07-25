McBride, Brittni August 7, 1986 - July 19, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Eddy Hyde. Survived by mother, Caroline McBride; children, Dha'Niya Settles and DeAngelo Settles Jr.; many family and friends. VISITATION: 6-8pm Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12pm Monday, July 27, 2020, at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort St. Omaha, NE. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com
