McCants, Terrance K.
McCants, Terrance K.

McCants, Terrance K. June 15, 1962 - July 11, 2020 VISITATION will follow CDC guidelines on Sunday July 19, from 3-4pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4425 S. 24th St. Omaha, NE. Interment: Tuesday July 21, from 1-3pm, Crown Hill Cemetery, 4301 E. 66th St. N. Tulsa, OK. To view a live presentation, go to the Good Shepherd Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Terrance McCants as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

