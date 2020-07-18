McCants, Terrance K. June 15, 1962 - July 11, 2020 VISITATION will follow CDC guidelines on Sunday July 19, from 3-4pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4425 S. 24th St. Omaha, NE. Interment: Tuesday July 21, from 1-3pm, Crown Hill Cemetery, 4301 E. 66th St. N. Tulsa, OK. To view a live presentation, go to the Good Shepherd Facebook page.
