McColley, Mary Ann (Habinck) January 27, 1948 - July 8, 2020 Mary Ann (Habinck) McColley entered rest on Wednesday July 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born in Monticello, IA on January 27th, 1948. She lived the first 9 years of her life in the Annie Wittenmyer Home in Davenport, IA. At the age of 9, Mary Ann went to live with her foster parents Arthur and June (Baird) Habinck on a farm near Moorhead, IA. She lived with them until the age of 18 when she married LaDon (Joker) McColley of Mondamin, IA on April 12, 1966. Mary Ann and LaDon were married for 52 years and made their home in Mondamin where they raised three daughters. Mary Ann was a devoted employee and spent time working at The Office, Memorial Community Hospital Blair as both a CNA and cook, and Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, NE as a restorative nurse's aide. She held other jobs throughout the years including doing farm work in summers, working in manufacturing and meat packing. Her true passion was healthcare and she spent most of her life working in this capacity. Mary enjoyed watching old westerns, playing Bingo, bird and butterfly watching and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Mondamin Church of Christ and loved to study the Bible and other faith-based readings. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, LaDon (Joker) McColley; parents, Arthur and June (Baird) Habinck; other foster siblings; and a nephew, Livingston Harrington. She is survived by her children, June (Travis) Myler of Blencoe, IA; Penny (Mark) Friis-Hansen of Plattsmouth, NE; and Rebecca (Jason) Pavlik of Modale, IA; grandchildren: Dakota (Brady) Kuhlman, Benjamin Tamisiea, Kennedy, Loyal and Noah Myler, Corbin, Brecken and Abraham Pavlik; great-grandchildren, Adrian Rose Holben and Audrey Lynn Straight; siblings: Leroy (Honey) Habinck of Onawa, IA; Darlene (Don) Hadden of Sgt. Bluffs, IA; Arlene (Erich) Schwartz of Council Bluffs, IA; Joyce Van Horn of Illinois; and many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever missed and loved. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday July 19th, 3pm, Mondamin Church of Christ, Mondamin, IA. Final Resting Place: Noyes Cemetery, Mondamin, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

