McDunn, David Michaell "Mick" Passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. VISITATION: Saturday, from 9-11am, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Saturday, July 18, 2020, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

