McGinn, Charles J. January 4, 1948 - July 25, 2020 Lovingly referred to as "Poppo" and given the nickname "Superman" by his team of Doctors for his incredible strength and courage against his 6 year battle with cancer. Chuck was surrounded by his loving family and friends until his very last day. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Ellen McGinn; brother Tom McGinn. Survived by wife Julie; daughters: Dawn (Jim) Posey, Jennifer (Matt) Dethlefs, Stephanie Flansburg; grandchildren: Aidan, Eon, Jack, Claire, Brogan, Madeline; sister Mary McGinn; sister-in-law Dianne McGinn; nieces and nephews. A Private Family Service will be held. Memorials are suggested to: The Giving Lake Ranch, Make A Wish, or the American Cancer Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.