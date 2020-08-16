You have permission to edit this article.
McGrath, Colleen P.
McGrath, Colleen P.

McGrath, Colleen P. Age 77 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack". Survived by daughters: Patricia Graham and her children, Bobby, Shawn and Daniel; Kathy Jacobson and her children, Ashley (Mike) Clark, Amanda and Michael (Gabby); and Michelle (Ken) Tinnes and her children, Allison, Keegan and Megan (Travis) Connett; son: Donny Graham and his children, Tyler, Connor, Hannah and Hunter; 2 great-granddaughters, MaKenna and Addyson; brothers, James (Susie) and Leo Kennedy; and sister, Sharon McCoy. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 7pm FUNERAL SERVICE, all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Colleen's obit and "Stream Service". KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

