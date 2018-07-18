Feb 15, 1946 - Jan 26, 2017

Roger

Feb 5, 1944 - Apr 12, 2014

Judy

Feb 1, 1944 - Mar 13, 2014

Stanley

Aug 10, 1950 - Aug 20, 2011

GRAVESIDE SERVICES:

Friday, July 20, 2018, at 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit:

BRAMAN MORTUARY -

72nd ST. CHAPEL

1702 N. 72nd Street

Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

