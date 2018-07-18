Feb 15, 1946 - Jan 26, 2017
Roger
Feb 5, 1944 - Apr 12, 2014
Judy
Feb 1, 1944 - Mar 13, 2014
Stanley
Aug 10, 1950 - Aug 20, 2011
GRAVESIDE SERVICES:
Friday, July 20, 2018, at 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit:
BRAMAN MORTUARY -
72nd ST. CHAPEL
1702 N. 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171
