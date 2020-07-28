McMillen, Lysle Story August 1, 1934 - June 27, 2020 Preceded in death by son William. Survived by wife Eileen; children, Cheryle, Carol, and Lindsay; grandchildren, Nikki, Cody, Matt, Kaylee, and Jackson; and great-granddaughter Lila. MEMORIAL SERVICE for Lysle will be July 30, at 3pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Lysle donated his body for research. He will be Intered at a later date.
