McNary, Connie (Best) December 10, 1956 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Bill Best. Survived by husband, Kenneth McNary; children, Patrick McNary, Christopher McNary, Daniel (Alysha) McNary, Timothy McNary; mother, Marie Best; brothers, Robert Best, Michael Best; niece, Stacie (Ryan) Cunnane. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, with 7pm Wake Service, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Church, Catholic Daughters or American Cancer Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
10:30AM
15353 Pacific St.
Omaha, Ne 68154
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.