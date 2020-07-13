Mease, Eric Lamont, Jr.

Mease, Eric Lamont, Jr. June 21, 1997 - July 8, 2020 VISITATION: Wednesday, July 15, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 11am, at Morning Star Baptist Church 2019 Burdette St, Omaha, NE 68110 . INTERMENT in Mt. Hope Cemetery following Service. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Antonia Manuel
Antonia Niecy Titsworth Manuel

The Titsworth Manuel family sends are deepest condolences to the Lease family 🌹🌹

