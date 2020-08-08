Meierhenry, Melvin "Mike" Age 89 - August 5, 2020 Of Lincoln. Survived by wife, Patricia; children, Sue (Monte) Bainter, Jon (Katie) Meierhenry, Kay (Allan) Wasserman, Ann (Max) Kant; nine grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Beattie; brother-in-law, Elmer Schmidt; sister-in-law, Linda (Jim) Staehr. Preceded in death by parents, August and Lydia (Kleinbach) Meierhenry; sister, Darlene Schmidt; brother-in-law, Jim Staehr. VISITATION will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 9-11am at Faith Lutheran Church 8701 Adams Street. FUNERAL will follow at 11am. Burial will take place Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk at 3:30pm. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, Lincoln, NE 68507 and Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701 and Rotary International Foundation in their quest to stamp out Polio throughout the world, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL, 60693 or Rotary.org/donate. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
